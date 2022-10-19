Bangladesh continue their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches. The clash will be played at The Allan Border Field on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday). Star Sports will telecast the game for fans in India. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

BAN vs SA Practice Match Abandoned Due to Rain

The warm-up encounter against Bangladesh has been called off due to rain 🌧️#T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/GJKlLhdQ6y — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 19, 2022

BAN vs SA Warm-Up Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)