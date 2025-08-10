The Bangladesh U19 cricket team will take on the mighty South Africa U19 cricket team in a Youth ODI Final of the Tri-nation ODI tournament being held in Zimbabwe. The BAN U19 vs SA U19 YODI match of the Tri-nation series 2025 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, and start at 12:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The BAN U-19 vs SA U-19 YODI match will, unfortunately, not have live telecast viewing options in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans can, however, can find viewing options for live streaming of the BAN U-19 vs SA U-19 YODI match on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel. South Africa Batter Jorich Van Schalkwyk Scripts History, Becomes First Player To Smash Double Century in Youth ODIs.

BAN U-19 vs SA U-19 Live Streaming

