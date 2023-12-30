Star England Cricketer Joe Root, since his debut in 2012, has grown in to a mainstay of the England batting and a modern day great. He has scored runs all around the world and is well reputed as one of the batters who can dominate spin even in subcontinent conditions. Amidst this, a video from the star batter's childhood went viral on social media where he was spotted batting in a age group level match. Some of his shots and stance were similar to the ones from his senior career. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. England’s New Year’s Honours 2024 List: Marcus Trescothick Awarded OBE for Work Towards Mental Health, Stuart Broad Receives CBE for Services to Cricket.

Batting Clip of Joe Root from His Childhood Days Goes Viral

