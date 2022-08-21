David Warner will be participating in the Big Bash League 2022-23 season as the Australian international signs with Sydney Thunder ahead of the new campaign. The World Cup winner has penned a two-year deal with the former champions.

He's BACK. ⚡️@davidwarner31 signs with Sydney Thunder for two seasons ahead of #BBL12! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/pdEDcO6uLl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 20, 2022

