Chris Lynn has always been a powerful striker displaying his massive force behind the strike for Brisbane Heat in the BBL. Even after making a move to the Adelaide Strikers, things have not changed. During the match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades in the BBL 2023-24, Lynn hits a ball powerfully, which went very high, hit the roof of the Marvel stadium on it's way to the boundary but didn't cross it. The on-field umpires adjudged it as a six. According to the new rule for BBL 2023-24, it will be on the umpire to determine if the ball was going to clear the boundary when it hits the roof and falls inside the boundary line. If they decide it was, they will award the batter six runs. If not, it will be ruled a dead ball. Melbourne Renegades Drop Captain Nic Maddinson Due to ‘Inconsistent Form’, Will Sutherland Leads Side in BBL 2023–24 Clash Against Adelaide Strikers.

Chris Lynn's Shot Hits Roof of Marvel Stadium

Chris Lynn hits the ROOF and the call is SIX 🙌#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ZJKDe0RJ9R — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2023

