Adelaide Strikers are all set to battle it out against Hobart Hurricanes in Match 13 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 on Friday, December 27. The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL match will be played at the Adelaide Oval and begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the live streaming viewing option of BBL 2024-25 in India. Ben Duckett Hits Six Consecutive Fours in an Over Against Akeal Hosein During BBL 2024–25 Match Between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2024-25

It’s Ngunta Tirntu (Game Day) and we’re back at home, Tarntanya Wama (Adelaide Oval) for our First Nation’s game against the Hurricanes 👊



📺 Seven, 7plus, Foxtel, Kayo Sports

📻 SEN, ABC Sport

🕒 6:45pm ACDT@tool_kit_depot #gameday pic.twitter.com/rtTsw1LWHo— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 26, 2024

