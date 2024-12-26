In a terrific display of batting, stylish opener Ben Duckett hammered left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for six fours in a row during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 match between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers on Thursday, December 26. The incident happened during the second over of Melbourne Stars' innings. Stars opener Ben Duckett showcased his class and hammered six fours in a row against the Sixers' Akeal Hosein. Talking about the match, the Sydney Sixers chased down the 195-run target in 18.1 overs and won the match by eight wickets. It’s a Yes! A Couple Takes Spotlight for ‘Proposal’ During Big Bash League 2024 Match Between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat, Video Goes Viral.

Ben Duckett Hits Six Consecutive Fours in an Over

Six fours in the one over! Ben Duckett is going off at the SCG - hitting Akeal Hosein for six fours in a row. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/U0mZ9VjiSS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)