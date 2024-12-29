After a perfect start to the BBL 2024-25 season, Sydney Sixers will look to make four wins in four matches as they take on Brisbane Heat on December 29. The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL match will be played at the Gabba and begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streaming viewing option. Ben Duckett Hits Six Consecutive Fours in an Over Against Akeal Hosein During BBL 2024–25 Match Between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25

FINAL REMATCH 👀 Sixers vs Heat. 7.15PM AEDT at The GABBA on 7 Cricket, 7 Plus, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, SEN, ABC Radio #LIKEASIXER #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/BBUxljUVyt — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 28, 2024

