Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on Brisbane Heat in match 38 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season on Saturday, January 18. The Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat BBL match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat match will begin at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live streaming viewing option. Fire At The Gabba! Play Interrupted As Fire Breaks Out At DJ Area During Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2024-25 Match, Fans Temporarily Evacuated (Watch Video).

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2024-25

