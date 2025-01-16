A shocking incident happened during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday. A fire broke out near the DJ area, and fans were evacuated from that place. The police and security personnel got into the action and tried to control the fire. The fire incident happened after the end of the fourth over during Hobart Hurricanes innings. The fire near the DJ area was quickly controlled by the security members, and no damage took place. The play resumed shortly after everything was under control. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat has hammered 201/6 in their 20 overs and set a competitive target of 202 runs for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2024-25 match at The Gabba. Steve Smith Draws Level With Ben McDermott To Record Most Centuries In Big Bash League History, Scores Third Ton During Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out During Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2024-25 Match at The Gabba

There's a first time for every caption, so here goes: A fire near the DJ booth at the Gabba has momentarily delayed play. Hopefully play should resume shortly. #BBL14pic.twitter.com/69O2DpU16Q — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)