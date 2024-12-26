Sydney Sixers are all set to lock horns with Melbourne Stars in Match 11 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 on Thursday, December 26. The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground and begin at 12:35 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the live streaming viewing option of BBL 2024-25 in India. 104M SIX! Chris Lynn Hits Monstrous Hit Against Pacer Xavier Bartlett During Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2024 Match in Brisbane (See Video).

BBL 2024-25 Points Table After 10 Matches

Presenting your #BBL14 standings at Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/H1Dayi5CHJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2024

