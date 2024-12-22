Star batter Chris Lynn hammered a towering six against right-arm pacer Xavier Bartlett during the Big Bash League 2024 match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at The Gabba on Sunday. The incident happened during the last ball of the third over. Adelaide Striker opener Chris Lynn advances down the wicket and smashes the length delivery over the deep mid-wicket region for a monstrous 104m six against Brisbane Heat's Xavier Bartlett. Billy Stanlake Takes Stunning Catch Running Backwards To Dismiss Cooper Connolly During Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Massive Six From Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn 🤝 The Gabba Lynnsanity returns to Brisbane with a 104m six! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/7cmmwmWS16 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2024

