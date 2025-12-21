Match 8 will see second-placed Melbourne Renegades take on Hobart Hurricanes, who are coming off a one-sided loss against the Stars chase in their last Big Bash League match, on December 21 in the ongoing BBL 2025-26 at Simonds Stadium in Geelong, and commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India, and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. BBL 2025-26 All Squads: Full Players List of All Big Bash League Franchises Ahead of Season 15.

BBL 2025–26 Live Streaming Online

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

