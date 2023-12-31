Big Bash League Season 13 is off to a great start. In the 20th match of the tournament, Adelaide Strikers will be facing Melbourne Stars. The BBL 2023-24 match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023: Phoebe Litchfield Hails Ellyse Perry Following Australia’s ODI Series Triumph Over India.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2023-24 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Everyone loves this fixture! It's time for New Year's Eve at the Adelaide Oval 🎆 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/U7Id0t5Xx6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)