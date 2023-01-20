Brisbane Heat will be facing Hobart Hurricanes in their next fixture at the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Friday, January 20. The match will begin at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gabba, Brisbane. Brisbane defeated Melbourne Stars in their previous match. Meanwhile, Hobart suffered a loss against defending champions Perth Scorchers. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of BBL 2022-23 in India and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

