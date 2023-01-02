Hobart Hurricanes will host Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Monday, January 2. The match will commence at 1.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Bellerive Oval. Hobart Hurricanes are currently second from bottom in the points table while Adelaide Strikers has had a mesmerising season so far, after winning their opening three fixtures. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 in India. The BBL will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD. The live-streaming of this match will be available on the Sony Liv website and app.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Details:

