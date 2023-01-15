Hobart Hurricanes will clash with Sydney Thunder in their next match at the Big Bash League 2022-23. The game will begin at 8:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Bellerive Oval, Both teams need a win to move to a stronger position in the league table. The important BBL 2022-23 fixture between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will be telecasted live in India by Sony Sports Network. You can also enjoy the live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv app and website. 'Ball Hits Indoor Stadium Roof'! Melbourne Stars Batter Beau Webster Awarded Six Runs By Umpire After His Shot Hits the Marvel Stadium Roof During BBL Game (Watch Video).

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming and Telecast Details

