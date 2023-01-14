The match between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars in the BBL 2022-23 saw an amazing incident as Melbourne Stars batter Beau Webster was awarded six runs as his shot hit the Marvel Stadium roof. The batter swung his bat hard at the Tom Rodgers delivery in the first ball of the 16th over and it took a top edge, flew off, hit the roof and dropped down in the leg side ring.

Ball Hits Stadium Roof

Beau Webster sends ANOTHER one into the Marvel Stadium roof - and that'll be another SIX runs!! 🤯#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/3YdMNv0cLv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2023

