Melbourne Stars’ momentum has been halted, comprehensively beaten by the Sixers and Renegades in their last two games. Victory in one of those games would have kept their finals fate in their hands, however, they are now relying on Thunder upsetting the in-form Strikers on Sunday night to keep their hopes alive. Hobart Hurricanes are also on a three-game losing run and are out of the finals contention. The Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD TV channels. Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode apps and websites. Ashton Agar Equals Record For Most Dot Balls By A Spinner in Big Bash League History, Achieves Feat During Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2023-24 Match.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)