Big Bash League 2023-24 is underway and with very few matches on the board, teams are looking to start the season on the right foot. Hobart Hurricanes played just one game this season, while Perth Scorchers have three points against their name after two games. The ninth match of the BBL 2023-24 season, between Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live on Star Sports network channels. Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023: David Warner Can Play Test Cricket for Another Year Post 164 at Perth, Says Ian Healy.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes at Optus Stadium

Ready for our first home game of #BBL13! 🏟️🔥 First ball 🆚 Hurricanes 4:15pmWST 🌪️ LIVE 7 | Fox | Kayo 📺 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/vWZS6hf0bn — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 20, 2023

