Sydney Thunder lock horns against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Sunday, January 14. Adelaide Strikers need to win this contest to seal a spot in the finals. The Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra and it starts at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of BBL 2023-24 and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels. Fans can also tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar as well as the FanCode apps and websites to watch live streaming of the match. BBL Franchise Melbourne Renegades Retire No 5 Jersey in Honour of Retiring Aaron Finch (Watch Video).

A win for the Strikers will secure them a spot in the finals! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/TLaQMjA9HD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024

