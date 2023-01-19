Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Melbourne Renegades in their next match at the Big Bash League 2022-23. The game will start at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Sydney Thunder suffered a defeat against Hobart Hurricanes in their previous match. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades are coming with a victory against arch-rivals Melbourne Stars. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of BBL 2022-23 in India and they will provide a live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv website or app. Ishan Kishan's Theatrics Catches Attention As Indian Wicketkeeper Plays ‘Prank’ on Tom Latham During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades On Sony Liv

The battle for playoffs spots is heating up 🔥, with @RenegadesBBL taking on @ThunderBBL in #BBL12 🏏 Pick your winner 👇 & catch LIVE action from #BBL on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/FVXywojMjp — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 19, 2023

