Sydney Thunder will take on Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on January 8, Sunday. The match is set to be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium and will start at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have acquired broadcast rights to the tournament in India and will provide live telecast. Fans can also watch this match's live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at a subscription fee. ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 Points Table Updated.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming Details:

Derby day awaits ⏳ as @thunderbbl take on @sixersbbl in a massive #BBL12 fixture 💥 Green 💚 or Pink 💗 - Which colour will Sydney be painted in? 💬 Stream this thrilling #BBL clash 🏏 , LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/3LrfBdn8Jx — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)