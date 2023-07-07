Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon reportedly wants Tamim Iqbal to rethink his international retirement, at least the timing of it as Bangladesh are in the midst of an ODI series against Afghanistan. Papon has reportedly attempted to contact the veteran, but the latter has not responded to the. As per a text message which he sent to the team manager and his brother Nafees Iqbal, Papon has said, "Please tell Tamim that I want him to complete this series at least as captain and after that, we can sit and discuss how to move forward." ‘I Tried My Best’ Bangladesh Star Tamim Iqbal in Tears As He Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket (Watch Video).

BCB Wants Tamim Iqbal to Revise Retirement Schedule

