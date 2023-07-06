Tamim Iqbal could not hold back his tears as he announced his decision to quit international cricket. The Bangladesh ODI captain has been a stalwart for his country and is the leading run-scorer in the 50-over format and this announcement has come a shock to many, considering the fact that the ICC World Cup is not very far away. While announcing his decision at a press meet, Iqbal broke down as he said, "I tried my best. I did try my best." Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh ODI Captain, Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket Before ICC World Cup 2023.

Tamim Iqbal in Tears As He Announces Shock Retirement

Seeing Tamim Iqbal crying broke my heart.But I must say it was a timely decision.He always said he wanted the best for the team.His announcement of retirement rather than prioritizing the big event like the World Cup is proof of wanting the best of the team.A legend of Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/lXK3CtYYkF — Samiul Alam Sami (@SsSamiulSami73) July 6, 2023

