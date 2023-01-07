After the interviews are over, the Chief Advisory committee of BCCI has finally shortlisted the recommendations for the posts of the new selection committee of the BCCI. The name of the chairman of the recently sacked previous committee, Mr Chetan Sharma, is recommended once again for the role of Chairman of the newly appointed senior men’s selection committee. Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the other names in the list of recommendations.

Chetan Sharma Named New Chairman of Selection Panel of BCCI

NEWS 🚨- BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments. Mr Chetan Sharma recommended for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. More details 👇👇https://t.co/K5EUPk454Y — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2023

