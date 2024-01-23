Ravi Shastri was conferred the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Awards 2024 in Hyderabad on January 23. Shastri has had a storied career, achieving many accolades with the Indian cricket team, the highlight of that being the historic 1983 World Cup win. After his playing career, Shastri was also the head coach under whom the Men in Blue won two-Test series in Australia. And his exploits as a commentator and broadcaster are known at all! BCCI Awards 2024: Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill Named Winners of Polly Umrigar Award.

Ravi Shastri Honoured at BCCI Awards 2024

📽️ Mr. Ravi Shastri receives the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from BCCI President Mr. Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. @JayShah 👏👏#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/4bDNt81GHY— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

