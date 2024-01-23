Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill were named the winners of the Polly Umrigar Award at the BCCI Awards 2024. Shami bagged the Best International Cricketer Award (Men) for the 2019-20 season while Ashwin won it for the 2020-21 season. Bumrah and Gill were recipients of the same for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. The BCCI awards took place in Hyderabad on January 23, after a gap of four years. BCCI Awards 2024: Jaydev Unadkat Wins Madhavrao Scindia Award for Finishing As Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy 2019–20.

Mohammed Shami Wins Polly Umrigar Award for 2019-20

🚨 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗺𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 for the year 2019-20 Best International Cricketer - Men goes to none other than Mohd. Shami 🏆🙌#NamanAwards | @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/godOr6tfOd — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

Ravi Ashwin Wins Polly Umrigar Award for 2020-21

🚨 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗺𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 for the year 2020-21 Best International Cricketer - Men belongs to #TeamIndia all-rounder R Ashwin 🏆🙌#NamanAwards | @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/qPIvfsiZgz — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah Wins Polly Umrigar Award for 2021-22

🚨 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗺𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 for the year 2021-22#TeamIndia pacer Jasprit Bumrah receives the award for Best International Cricketer - Men 🏆👏#NamanAwards | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/K5GNRNopNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

Shubman Gill Wins Polly Umrigar Award for 2022-23

🚨 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗺𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 for the year 2022-23 Best International Cricketer - Men is awarded to Shubman Gill 🏆👏#NamanAwards | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/aqK5n2Iulq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)