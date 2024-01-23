Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill were named the winners of the Polly Umrigar Award at the BCCI Awards 2024. Shami bagged the Best International Cricketer Award (Men) for the 2019-20 season while Ashwin won it for the 2020-21 season. Bumrah and Gill were recipients of the same for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. The BCCI awards took place in Hyderabad on January 23, after a gap of four years. BCCI Awards 2024: Jaydev Unadkat Wins Madhavrao Scindia Award for Finishing As Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy 2019–20.

Mohammed Shami Wins Polly Umrigar Award for 2019-20

Ravi Ashwin Wins Polly Umrigar Award for 2020-21

Jasprit Bumrah Wins Polly Umrigar Award for 2021-22

Shubman Gill Wins Polly Umrigar Award for 2022-23

