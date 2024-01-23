Smriti Mandhana bagged the Best Women's International Cricketer award for two consecutive seasons- 2020-21 and 2021-22. The left-hander has been one of India's important batters and her ability to play exquisite shots on both sides of the wicket and was duly rewarded for her performances for the Women in Blue in the consecutive years. Mandhana also is the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team and she also the Royal Challengers's Bangalore franchise in WPL. BCCI Awards 2024: Deepti Sharma Wins Best Women’s International Cricketer Award for 2019–20, 2022–23 Seasons.

Smriti Mandhana Wins Best Women's International Cricketer Award for 2020-21, 2022-23

🚨 Best International Cricketer - Women for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22#TeamIndia opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana receives the award for two consecutive years 🏆👏#NamanAwards | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/Q13uKNoDTM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

