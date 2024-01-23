Deepti Sharma won the women's Best International Cricketer of the Year awards for two seasons-- 2019-20 and 2022-23 at the BCCI Awards 2024 on Tuesday, January 23. The 26-year-old has been one of the consistent performers for the Indian women's cricket team and her all-round abilities are more than handy for whichever team she plays for. Sharma has played 86 ODIs and 104 T20Is for India, where she scored 1982 and 1015 runs respectively, besides also taking 100 and 113 wickets, respectively. BCCI Awards 2024: Former Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Wins Prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Deepti Sharma Wins Best Women's International Cricketer Award for 2019-20, 2022-23 Seasons

🚨 Best International Cricketer - Women 2019-20 ✅ 2022-23 ✅ The award for both the years goes to Deepti Sharma 👏👏#NamanAwards | @Deepti_Sharma06 pic.twitter.com/yreyeTBo3J — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

