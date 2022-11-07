Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulates Virat Kohli through their social media handle immediately after International Cricket Council announces the superstar Indian batter as the winner of the ICC Player Of the Month award for the month of October. The other nominees along with Virat were Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza and South Africa’s David Miller. But the Indian superstar successfully beat both of them to clinch the title.

BCCI Congratulates Virat Kohli for Winning ICC Player of the Month for October:

