The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for Assistant Project Manager and Assistant Editor positions. BCCI took to Twitter to notify about the job opportunities.

BCCI Jobs

NEWS🚨: BCCI invites applications for the positions of Assistant Project Manager & Assistant Editor (Digital & Media). Details ➡️ https://t.co/Dd2aFD36KL pic.twitter.com/XXvEOpzWZr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)