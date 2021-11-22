Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reached 16 million followers on Twitter. In a special post, BCCI thanked fans. "16 Million Strong, Thank you for all the love and support, it tweeted. For the uninitiated BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world.

1⃣6⃣ Million Strong 💪 Thank you for all the love and support 💙 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CQwO9Ic6RR — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2021

