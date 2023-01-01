Board of control for cricket in India organised a review meeting with the Indian team management including captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, assistant coach VVS Laxman and former selector Chetan Sharma. Among other outcomes, an important decision of shortlisting a set group of players for the ODI World Cup in 2023 and managing their workload was taken. 20 players were shortlisted in the meeting as per BCCI secretary Jay Shah and he assured that this does not close doors for any exceptional performer in the domestic circuit. BCCI Makes Yo-Yo Test and Dexa Part of Selection Criteria After Review Meeting With Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.

BCCI Shortlists 20 Players for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

After the meeting, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also said that there are 20 players who have been shortlisted and they would be rotated till the 2023 World Cup. #CricketTwitter — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) January 1, 2023

