Ben Curran, the brother of Tom and Sam Curran scripted a memorable achievement of his career by becoming the first player from his family to score a century in international cricket. The southpaw achieved this historic feat by scoring a magnificent 118* off 130 deliveries, a knock which included 14 fours. With the help of his maiden ODI century, Ben Curran helped Zimbabwe beat Ireland by nine wickets in the ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI 2025 and win the three-match series 2-1. Ben Curran was also adjudged Player of the Match for his stellar effort with the bat in hand. Sam Curran, who plays for England has a highest score of 95* in ODIs while Tom Curran, who is a specialist bowler, is yet to hit a half-century in international cricket. Brian Bennett Scores His Maiden Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI 2025.

Ben Curran Becomes First Player of the 'Curran' Family to Score an International Century

Ben’s moment! 💯🔥 The first Curran to hit an international ton! His unbeaten 118(130) powers Zimbabwe to a 9-wicket win! 🇿🇼👏 #ZIMvIRE pic.twitter.com/LB6ErUfFbq — FanCode (@FanCode) February 18, 2025

