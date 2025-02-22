The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has already been a record-breaking tournament. In the fourth match also, English batter Ben Duckett scored 165 runs with 17 boundaries and three sixes. This is highest individual score in the ICC champions Trophy history breaking Nathan Astle’s record of 145* against USA in the 2004 Champions Trophy. Also Ben Duckett became first batter to score 150+ runs in the ICC Champions Trophy history. Ben Duckett Records Highest Score by English Batter Against Australia in ICC Event, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Ben Duckett Registers Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy History

History made in Lahore 👏 Ben Duckett smashes the highest individual score across any #ChampionsTrophy edition 🤩#AUSvENG ✍️: https://t.co/1HynsLw3Fd pic.twitter.com/U4UllWuHxa — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2025

