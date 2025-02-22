In the fourth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, the England national cricket team elected to bat first against the Australia national cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While they lost few wickets early, left-handed batter Ben Duckett held the one end and was unbeaten on 145 runs. This is highest individual score by an English batter against Australia in the ICC event surpassing Kevin Pietersen’s 104 score in the 2007 ICC World Cup. Ben Duckett Scores His Third Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Ben Duckett Records Highest Score by English Batter Against Australia in ICC Event

Ben Duckett has the highest score by an England man v Australia in an ICC 50-over event, beating Kevin Pietersen's 104 at the World Cup in Antigua in 2007. Ben Stokes the only other man to make a ton for England v Australia at a WC or CT. — Stephan Shemilt (@stephanshemilt) February 22, 2025

