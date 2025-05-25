Harry Brook took a sensational one-handed catch at the slip cordon during the England vs Zimbabwe one-off Test 2025. The catch came in the second innings of Zimbabwe when Wesley Madhevere was batting. Ben Stokes bowled a length ball which bounced a bit, Madhevere got a nick which flew to the cordon. Brook times his jump perfectly and grabbed and one-hander. Stokes was stunned is awed reaction went viral on social media. England Beat Zimbabwe by an Innings and 45 Runs in One-Off Test 2025; Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Shoaib Bashir's Brilliant Performances Help Three Lions Win Test Match.

Ben Stokes Reacts In Disbelief

Ben Stokes is all of us right now 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q4CrAILiwa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 24, 2025

