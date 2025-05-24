The England national cricket team defeated the Zimbabwe national cricket team by an innings and 45 runs in a one-off Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on May 24. Batting first, Zak Crawley (124), Ben Duckett (140) and Ollie Pope (171) hammered centuries as the Three Lions declared at 565-6 in 96.3 overs. Speedster Blessing Muzarabani bagged a three-wicket haul in the first innings for Zimbabwe. In reply, visitors were bundled out for 265 runs after Brian Bennett played a fighting knock of 139 runs. With the ball, spinner Shoaib Bashir took three wickets. England enforced a follow-on on the visitors in the second innings. Zimbabwe were all out for 255 runs after Sean Williams (88) and Sikandar Raza (60) played gritty knocks. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir produced a game-changing spell. Bashir bagged a six-wicket haul as England won the one-off Test. Joe Root Becomes Fifth Player To Score 13,000 Runs In Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025.

A Dominating Victory for England

Back with a bang! 💥 England secure their first win of the summer by an innings and 45 runs ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YUBpgfudyK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)