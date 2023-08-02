Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and other England cricketers were seen at a McDonald's after the fifth Test in Ashes 2023. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the England cricketers were seen grabbing a bite at the eatery with Broad, Stokes and Zak Crawley walking away with food packets and water. At a distance, Jonny Bairstow was among three others who were seemingly selecting their menu on a screen. The highly-competitive Ashes 2023 finished in a 2-2 draw with England winning the final Test match at the Oval, in what was the last game in whites for both Broad and Moeen Ali. ‘We Decided To Meet Up...’ Ben Stokes Issues Clarification After Allegations Surfaced About England and Australia Players Not Getting Together Following Fifth Ashes 2023 Test.

Watch Video Here

No it’s not a kebab shop this time, it’s a McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/FxoIHRfIJe — TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) August 1, 2023

