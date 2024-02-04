Ben Stokes showed just how athletic a fielder he is as he pulled off a sensational running catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer during the India vs England 2nd Test 2024. Iyer, who was looking in good touch, went down the ground in an attempt to clear the boundary but he did not get the distance. The ball went high up in the air and Stokes, who had his eyes on the ball, ran towards long-off and dived to complete the catch. It was a magnificent catch that ended an 81-run partnership between Iyer and Shubman Gill. Bowled Him! James Anderson Sends Rohit Sharma’s Off-Stump Flying With Sensational Delivery During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Ben Stokes Catch Here:

