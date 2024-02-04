Rohit Sharma was left completely flummoxed after a magnificent delivery by James Anderson sent his off-stump flying, during the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 on Sunday, February 4. The Indian captain drew forward to play a defensive shot but missed the line of the ball which went on to crash into his off-stump that went cartwheeling, early on Day 2. With this, Rohit Sharma's poor form continued in this Test series. The Indian skipper had earlier been dismissed by debutant Shoaib Bashir on the first day of the second Test match in Visakhapatnam. Castled! Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Ollie Pope With Sensational Yorker During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch James Anderson Dismiss Rohit Sharma:

