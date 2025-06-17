Adamas Howrah Warriors are locking horns with Murshidabad Kings in the 13th match of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Tuesday, June 17. The Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kings match is arranged to be played at the majestic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, beginning at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 2025 and fans can watch the Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kings on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match or tournament pass. IND vs ENG 2025: Leeds’ Chief Curator Richard Robinson Expects 300 To Be Ideal Total in First Innings for Opening Test Between India and England.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast Details

Star Sports 3 is now the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League! From smashing sixes to nail-biting finishes — watch it all unfold on the biggest stage, right in your living room! This season, Bengal korbe roar across the nation!#BengalProT20 #StarSports pic.twitter.com/is2JaIYKRI — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 9, 2025

