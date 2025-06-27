Harbour Diamonds are set to face Murshidabad Kings in the much-awaited second semifinal of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Friday, June 27. The Harbour Diamonds vs Murshidabad Kings match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second semifinal of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, and fans can watch the Harbour Diamonds vs Murshidabad Kings semifinal match live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. ‘I Am Like Jethalal…’ Prithvi Shaw’s Hilarious Take on Controversies, India Cricketer Draws Parallel With Popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Character.

Murshidabad Kings Qualified for Semi-Finals

SEMI-FINALS, HERE THEY COME! The Kings have roared their way to the Top 4!@murshidabadking are ready to conquer the Campus Bengal ProT20 League!#BPTL2025 #MurshidabadKings #RoadToGlory #SemiFinalBound pic.twitter.com/uMOZEmPSS8 — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 26, 2025

