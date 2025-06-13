In match 5 of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, the Murshidabad Kings are clashing against Harbour Diamonds. The Murshidabad Kings vs Harbour Diamonds Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 men's match is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 13, from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Murshidabad Kings vs Harbour Diamonds Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match will be played at the splendid Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, so fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Murshidabad Kings vs Harbour Diamonds match might get it available on the Star Sports 3 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Murshidabad Kings vs Harbour Diamonds Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match, fans can use the FanCode app and website but will require a match pass worth 25 INR. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Franchises for Second Edition.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Information

Stream the future of Bengal cricket — LIVE & EXCLUSIVE only on FanCode! No cable. No limits. Just pure T20 action.#BengalProT20 #Cricket #T20 #FanCode pic.twitter.com/5UAu2kFcdm — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) May 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)