Seventh in the standings, Servotech Siliguri Strikers will face off against second-ranked Harbour Diamons in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Saturday, June 21. The Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Harbour Diamonds match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, and fans can watch the Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Harbour Diamonds live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. IND vs ENG 2025: A Look at Last Five India vs England Test Series.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast Details

Midday showdown alert!@SiliguriStriker and @harbourdiamonds are set to clash in a game that could shift the standings. Sharp spells. Clean hitting. Stakes rising. Watch it LIVE on @StarSportsIndia (Star Sports 3) & @FanCode#BengalProT20 #GameDay pic.twitter.com/REPvX8g81a — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 21, 2025

