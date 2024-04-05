The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 witnessed an interesting moment when home team skipper Pat Cummins opted not to appeal for an 'obstructing the field' dismissal after a throw from Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck Ravindra Jadeja. This happened in the 19th over of the first innings when Jadeja attempted to strike a yorker from Bhuvneshwar and the ball went straight back to the bowler. Bhuvneshwar subsequently threw the ball in Jadeja's direction as he was out of his crease, but the CSK star, in a bid to move away from the throw, only ended up coming right in its way. The umpires soon had a discussion, but Cummins chose not to go for an appeal. Fans in Hyderabad Go Berserk As MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Pat Cummins Opts to Not Appeal for 'Obstructing the Field' Dismissal

