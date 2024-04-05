There won't be any cricket fan on earth who will not like Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni to bat in front of their eyes. Dhoni smacked 37 runs in the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match off just 16 balls. While there was no count of fans celebrating watching MSD bat in Vizag, the same was the environment in Hyderabad when the latter came out to bat in the last over against SunRisers Hyderabad. The fans were over the moon to watch Dhoni bat and cheered hard. Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal Share Laughs During Training Session As Former Teammates Reunite Ahead of RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat In Hyderabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)