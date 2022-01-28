Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 79 runs at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne to win the Big Bash League 2021-22 title on Friday, January 28. Batting first, Perth Scorchers 171/6. Sydney Sixers in response were bowled out for just 92.

See Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)