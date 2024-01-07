Hobart Hurricanes spinner Nikhil Chaudhary during a quick interaction told that how big of a fan he is of Virat Kohli. Nikhil also went on to say- "I am a big fan of his aggression and obviously skills, I have been totally following him for the last 10 years and he's been growing and growing." Nikhil initially started working in a Mexican restaurant in Australia and later went on to do a courier job for the last two years. Nikhil quit the courier job when he got the contract from Hobart Hurricanes three months ago. Selectors Struggle To Choose Between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Three- Match T20I Series Against Afghanistan.

Have a look at the video of Nikhil Chaudhary's Interview

Idolising @imVkohli, learning from @timdavid8 and working in Mexican restaurants! Hear from one of the rising stars of #BBL13, Nikhil Chaudhary. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EgyIM0r4xI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2024

